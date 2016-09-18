Sea-plane project was sanctioned to Visakhapatnam and suitable place would be located soon to construct a jetty, Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao said on Saturday.

Thanks to the efforts made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu the Defence Ministry has agreed to hand over aircraft carrier INS Viraat to AP after it was decommissioned, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said during a tour of tourism and others facilities along the Visakha-Bheemli beach road.

Fishing harbour was one of the sites suggested by a team of officials to locate INS Viraat but since the fishermen would lose their livelihood, the decommissioned ship might be located near Bheemli or behind the zoo park, he said.

A total space of 4.5 lakh square foot is available in the ship to be utilised for a tourist project.

He told officials to complete the beautification of Visakha-Bheemli Beach Road and take up expansion of the Visakha Valley school road along with beautification of Sagar Nagar junction.

The Minister paid a surprise visit to the Govt. Residential School for Visually Handicapped Girls.

The Minister announced that a master plan would be prepared soon to take up integrated development of Bheemunipatnam municipality and make it a must visit place for tourists. Bheemli is one of the satellite townships along with Rushikonda and Anandapuram to reduce pressure on Visakhapatnam city, he said.