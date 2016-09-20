Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, September 20, 2016
Updated: September 20, 2016 05:51 IST

Seafood show to showcase AP’s potential

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
MPEDA Chairman A. Jayathilak
MPEDA Chairman A. Jayathilak

The huge potential of marine product exports, mainly aquaculture will be showcased at the three-day India International Seafood Show (IISS), a biennial event being organised here from September 23 to 25.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister of State for Commerce Nirmala Sitharaman and delegates from all over the world will participate in the show being conducted jointly by the Marine Products Export Development Authority and the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

In an e-mail interview, MPEDA Chairman Dr. A. Jayathilak told The Hindu they were confident of a bright future for India seafood products in AP but also in other maritime States as the potential is yet to be tapped fully.

Excerpts:

What are the thrust areas for discussion at IISS?

A: Considering the need of the industry, the technical sessions of IISS-2016 will discuss the latest technological developments in aquaculture as well as the regulatory requirements in trade. The thrust areas of discussions are regulatory requirements in seafood trade, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, trade initiatives and fiscal issues in the seafood industry and fish trade related international requirements.

What is the number of foreign delegates and from which countries you are expecting large contingents?

A: We are expecting 2,500 delegates. Delegates are already registered from the US, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Greece, Japan, Vietnam, Canada, Egypt, the UAE, the Netherlands, Thailand, China, Finland and the UAE. We are expecting around 350 foreign delegates. The maximum number of delegates is expected from the US, Japan and Vietnam.

Going by declining trend in exports witnessed last year, how do you expect that this year we can reverse it?

A: Export of marine products during August this year recorded an increase of 16.07 per cent in the rupee value, 13.29 per cent in quantity and 10.73 per cent in US $ earnings as compared to exports during the same period last year.

Similarly, cumulative exports during April- August 2016 also recorded an increase of 16.63 per cent in the rupee value, 10.91 per cent in US $ earnings and 6.74 per cent in quantity when compared to the corresponding period last year .

Considering these statistics, we can expect that marine products export will increase in 2016-17.

MPEDA envisages export of marine products worth 5.6 billion US dollars during 2016-17

More In: Visakhapatnam
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The cyclonic storm that came very close to Andhra Pradesh coast brought much-needed relief from severe heat, but also inundated several areas. Here is a compilation of pictures showing life in Vizag during Roanu's journey.

APSET key to be uploaded today

INS Viraat likely to be in Vizag by next year

‘We are ready for public debate on SCS’

Fake certificate racket busted, one arrested

Trekking trails a hit with nature lovers in city

Seafood show to showcase AP’s potential

‘Scope for career in Japan’

VUDA may issue notification for LIG plots by month-end

Exempted from toll tax payment

Naidu opens VUDA Central Park


Andhra Pradesh

Infra, connectivity key to AP’s growth, say CM and Venkaiah

CRDA officials feel the heat at meet with farmers

Masula port: Notification issued for land acquisition

Civic elections in November or December: Ganta

$1b WB loan for AP’s Core Capital

Two SIs, constable suspended over corruption charges

Hyderabad

Digvijaya accuses KCR of ‘buying’ legislators

Officials told to be cautious in use of words in social media

BJP ready for debate on Central aid to State

Give clarity on MBBS seats allotment, court tells AP, TS

This Gentleman wants to do a Gladiator!

Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal: Lost in translation

Made for each other

Roadshows to promote Oman destinations among Indians

Visakhapatnam

Mobile teams deployed to check fevers

Homage paid to Uri martyrs

‘Scope for career in Japan’

VUDA may issue notification for LIG plots by month-end

Yatra to inspire budding architects


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Visakhapatnam

Navy marathon on Nov. 6

The third Vizag Navy marathon will be held on the beach road here on November 6.A large number of people are expected to participate in the ... »