Unique concept developed by Digital School in association with Vikasa Dhatri.

Even though the youth (below 30 years of age) comprise 50 per cent of the total population of the globe, they have remained as passive listeners in social affairs and their voices have for long been neglected. It is with an aim to provide a platform to the youth to voice their opinion on a cross section of topics and to enhance their soft skills, the unique concept of School Radio – an online radio for schools, colleges and universities – was developed by Digital School in association with Vikasa Dhatri. Since its launch in February last year, School Radio has completed training in 20 schools across AP and Telangana on a pilot basis. on Radio School’s online platform – www.schoolradio.in.