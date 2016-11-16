Coromandel International Limited, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) gave away scholarships to 250 girls students, on the occasion of Children’s Day, here on Monday.

Meritorious students from all formats of government-run schools such as Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation schools, from classes IX and X, from about 65 schools both in the city and from rural areas were selected to receive the scholarships.

The scholarship amounts were Rs. 5,000 for first rankers and Rs. 3,500 for second rankers and were given away by MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu), in the presence of GVMC Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan.

The scholarships were given away to students in the form of ATM Cards in collaboration with the State Bank of India.