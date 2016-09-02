All the government and private scanning centres in the city and district have suspended their services on Thursday as part of the nation-wide agitation.

The radiologists alleged that government officials were harassing them and filing cases that attract stringent punishment under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act for very minor faults, committed by the clerical staff of a diagnostic centre.

Central council member of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association V. Suresh said the protest was total with all the diagnostic centres, both government and private, including the King George Hospital, all the corporate hospitals, have not done ultra-sound scans, CTs and MRIs.

The centres would not conduct obstetric examinations till September 7 as part of the nation-wide protest.