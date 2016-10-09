Former IES officer and president of Praja Spandana C.S. Rao on Saturday announced the launching of mass satyagraha near Gandhi statue in front of GVMC on October 12 in protest against charging of abnormal entry fee and variety of fee for entertainment at the newly opened Central Park.

Mr. Rao said the commercialisation of the park, which came up in the site vacated after shifting of Central Jail was in contravention of the order passed by the High Court in response to a PIL. In its judgment against proposed development of a multiplex and park in 30 acres, the court had ruled on February 18, 2010 that it should be lung space for the city. The park was inaugurated on Sept. 19 by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.