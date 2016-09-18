Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Jyothi (SSSVJ) will be formally launched here at Sri Sathya Sai School, here on Sunday.

Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Jyothi is a project that aims to take up existing semi- operational, makeshift and dilapidated government primary schools and turn them into fully operational, well structured and collaborative schools.

The idea is to create good healthy learning ecosystem, by engaging all the stakeholders in the ecosystem, which includes: the student, the teacher, the parent, the school staff, the villagers, the government and NGOs.

According to all-India president of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation (SSSSO) Nimish Pandya, all works that will be undertaken will be school specific, and will be driven by the need of the earmarked school. The SSSVJ project is not expected to interfere with existing government policies or projects, he said.

State president of SSSSO S.G. Chalam has informed that 900 schools have been adopted all over the country in which 198 schools were identified in Andhra and Telangana, which includes 20 schools in Visakhapatnam.

The project will be launched by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on the school premises.