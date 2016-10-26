The Sri Sathya Sai Trust is successfully implementing two projects, Sai Vidya Jyothi and Sai Vidya Vahini to give a fillip to the education system in the country, its convenor for AP and Telangana and former DGP H.J. Dora said at a press conference after reviewing the programmes of the trust here on Tuesday.

Vidya Jyothi project is meant to improve infrastructure and education in 1,000 Government schools across the country and Vidya Vahini is aimed at taking smart education to schools. TCS, TVS group, Accenture and other companies are supporting the project.

Propagating the message of Sri Sathya Sai is necessary in the strife-torn present day society since it is suffused with love for the humanity, Mr. Dora said. Sathya Sai Baba always wanted a self-less social service and a value-based education system to inculcate such a spirit among the youth. Even after the Maha Samadhi of Sri Sathya Sai all the programmes launched by him were being implemented without any hindrance. They are being implemented even in other countries, he said.