Vice Admiral S.R. Sarma took over as Director General Naval Project (DGNP) from Vice Admiral D.M. Deshpande during a formal ceremony here on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral Sarma was commissioned into the Indian Navy as an Electrical Officer in August 1983 and holds a masters degree in computer science and engineering. An alumnus of the Naval War College, Mumbai, he held various important positions in the Indian Navy including operational, staff, dockyard and R and D. He worked on frontline warships Mysore, Krishna, Rana and Vindhyagiri. Prior to this appointment, Vice Admiral Sarma served as the Assistant Chief of Material (IT and systems) at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) at New Delhi; Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard here; and Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command. He is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished services.