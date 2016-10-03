Members of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations participating in a clean-up programme at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.— Photo: By Arrangement

In response to a nationwide call by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, clean-up drive was undertaken at various places as part of ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’- an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The hospital clean-up programme was inaugurated by G. Arjuna, KGH Superintendent. He along with others offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Sri Sathya Sai Baba. District president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations V.R. Nageswara Rao explained about various activities under ‘Swachata Se Divyata Tak.’

Over 350 Seva Dal office-bearers, devotees, youth and students cleaned the entire premises of King George Hospital on Sunday.

