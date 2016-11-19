Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, November 19, 2016
Updated: November 19, 2016 05:40 IST

Rush at banks comes down

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
New currency notes being received at the Maharanipeta branch of State Bank of India in Visakhapatnam on Friday.— Photo: C.V.SubrahmanyamC.V.Subrahmanyam
New currency notes being received at the Maharanipeta branch of State Bank of India in Visakhapatnam on Friday.— Photo: C.V.SubrahmanyamC.V.Subrahmanyam

No let-up in demand for small denomination notes

Notwithstanding the efforts being made by bankers to ensure greater liquidity through the distribution of lower denomination currency notes, the common people are yet to completely get over the demonetisation blues, 10 days after the withdrawal of old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes from circulation.

Though the queues at many bank branches showed a declining trend, ATM s of some banks either downed their shutters or went dry. The problem was more on the outskirts of the city and in the rural areas of the district on Friday.

The rush at the Andhra Bank Zonal Office at Seethammadhara in the city also showed a marked decline on Friday. The non-availability of new Rs.500 notes so far and limited availability of new Rs.100 notes is said to be one of the reasons for the poor liquidity. The calibration of ATM s to enable them to dispense new Rs.2,000 notes has been done in the some of the machines but the process is yet to be completed.

“We are loading some new Rs.2,000 notes and a greater number of Rs.100 notes in the ATM s but people are withdrawing only up to Rs.1,900 to avoid getting the Rs.2000 note. This is resulting in the ATM s running dry quickly,” SBI Deputy General Manager Ajoy Kumar Pandit told The Hindu on Friday.

While appreciating the bank employees for doing a commendable job in dealing with the crowds patiently, the DGM appealed to the public to use the small denomination notes in their possession to ensure their availability in the market.

“We have provided cash @ POS at the Rythu Bazaars at Seethammadhra and MVP Colony during the peak hours. The debit cards of the customers were swiped in the hand-held machines and Rs.20 and Rs.100 notes were given to them by debiting their accounts. Not only customers but also traders were happy as they had adequate cash on hand,” Mr. Pandit said.

Meanwhile, Endowments Department deposited the hundi collections at temple into the banks to ensure greater supply of small change. Assistant Commissioner of Endowments S. Venkateswara Rao said Rs.2,56,156 from Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam at Pendurthi and Rs.31,286 from Sri Dharmalingeswara Swamy temple at Darapalem of Rambilli mandal in the district, which were the collections, when the hundis were opened on Friday, were deposited into the banks. The hundi collections of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in the Old Town and Sri Yellamma temple at Yellammathota would be opened on Saturday.

More In: Visakhapatnam
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The cyclonic storm that came very close to Andhra Pradesh coast brought much-needed relief from severe heat, but also inundated several areas. Here is a compilation of pictures showing life in Vizag during Roanu's journey.

Naidu gives away record number of house-site pattas

RK’s wife condemns use of her name, photo in poster

History created as Vizag hosts first Test

Maha dharna by VSP employees

Women protest at Naidu’s meeting

Debut Test match brings cheer to Vizagites

APEPDCL help desk

Nepal Exim cargo: Customs Dept. spells out norms

Tatkal special trains to Tirupati

Demand for ban on bottom trawling fishing gets louder


Andhra Pradesh

TDP MP offers kidney to Sushma

Naidu gives away record number of house-site pattas

Tirumala temple untouched by demonetisation storm

State emerges as a solar power hub

A.P. Chambers seeks more time for paying taxes

A.P. seeks Rs. 10,000 crore in smaller denominations

Hyderabad

Red Arrows- straight to your heart

Nagarjuna says he owes nothing to banks

Curbs on ATM withdrawals put brakes on debit card frauds

Petbasheerabad firing: man held for attempt to murder

Conmen ask friends over for fraud

CPI protests against unrecovered debt write-offs

Acid thrown on woman in Hyderabad

Self-governance key to safeguard tribal rights, says Vidyasagar Rao

Visakhapatnam

Demand for ban on bottom trawling fishing gets louder

RK’s wife condemns use of her name, photo in poster

Women protest at Naidu’s meeting

Nepal Exim cargo: Customs Dept. spells out norms

Tatkal special trains to Tirupati


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Visakhapatnam

Demonetisation will not hit informal economy: BJP

Informal economy will not be crippled by demonetisation, and real productive economy in agriculture, tiny and micro enterprises will improve... »