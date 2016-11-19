Rush at banks comes down

New currency notes being received at the Maharanipeta branch of State Bank of India in Visakhapatnam on Friday.— Photo: C.V.SubrahmanyamC.V.Subrahmanyam

No let-up in demand for small denomination notes

Notwithstanding the efforts being made by bankers to ensure greater liquidity through the distribution of lower denomination currency notes, the common people are yet to completely get over the demonetisation blues, 10 days after the withdrawal of old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes from circulation.

Though the queues at many bank branches showed a declining trend, ATM s of some banks either downed their shutters or went dry. The problem was more on the outskirts of the city and in the rural areas of the district on Friday.

The rush at the Andhra Bank Zonal Office at Seethammadhara in the city also showed a marked decline on Friday. The non-availability of new Rs.500 notes so far and limited availability of new Rs.100 notes is said to be one of the reasons for the poor liquidity. The calibration of ATM s to enable them to dispense new Rs.2,000 notes has been done in the some of the machines but the process is yet to be completed.

“We are loading some new Rs.2,000 notes and a greater number of Rs.100 notes in the ATM s but people are withdrawing only up to Rs.1,900 to avoid getting the Rs.2000 note. This is resulting in the ATM s running dry quickly,” SBI Deputy General Manager Ajoy Kumar Pandit told The Hindu on Friday.

While appreciating the bank employees for doing a commendable job in dealing with the crowds patiently, the DGM appealed to the public to use the small denomination notes in their possession to ensure their availability in the market.

“We have provided cash @ POS at the Rythu Bazaars at Seethammadhra and MVP Colony during the peak hours. The debit cards of the customers were swiped in the hand-held machines and Rs.20 and Rs.100 notes were given to them by debiting their accounts. Not only customers but also traders were happy as they had adequate cash on hand,” Mr. Pandit said.

Meanwhile, Endowments Department deposited the hundi collections at temple into the banks to ensure greater supply of small change. Assistant Commissioner of Endowments S. Venkateswara Rao said Rs.2,56,156 from Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam at Pendurthi and Rs.31,286 from Sri Dharmalingeswara Swamy temple at Darapalem of Rambilli mandal in the district, which were the collections, when the hundis were opened on Friday, were deposited into the banks. The hundi collections of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in the Old Town and Sri Yellamma temple at Yellammathota would be opened on Saturday.