A ‘run for unity’ was organised by Waltair Division to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as ‘Iron Man of India’, on Monday.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Ajay Arora led the rally from the DRM’s Office to the Railway Station and back. Officials, staff from various departments, sports persons, Civil Defence personnel and Scouts and Guides participated in the run.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arora said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, was credited with the unification of India.

DRM Chandralekha Mukherjee administered the vigilance pledge on the National Unity Day to the employees.

Elocution competition, essay-writing and drawing competitions will be held during the week-long celebrations, according to Divisional Commercial Manager P. Ch. Ramunaidu.

The objective of the Vigilance Awareness Week is to create awareness amongst the public to remain alert through participative and pro-active vigilance management to bring down the threat of corruption.