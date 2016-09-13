An awareness programme was conducted for vehicle dealers and staff of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on the new version of online registrations on Monday.

Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao explained to the dealers about the salient features of the new version of online registrations though a PowerPoint presentation.

The dealers need not type all the technical details of the vehicle and have to only type the ‘engine number’ and ‘chassis number’ of the vehicle, which enables the retrieval of all other details from the website of VAAHAN.NIC.IN. The dealer has to enter the Aadhar number of the customer for retrieval of all the details of the customer from the SRDH website.

Payment gateway

Mr. Venkateswara Rao said a gateway has been developed for payment to RTA through State Bank of India (SBI) and there was no need to go to e-Seva for this purpose.

The verification of second vehicle is also enabled at the dealer point itself, which reduces the confusion of the customers.