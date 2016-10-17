Rajya Sabha Subordinate Legislation Committee Chairman T. Subbarami Reddy and member K. Keshava Rao at a review meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. —PHOTO: BY ARRANGEMENT

Asks PSUs to adopt fool-proof mechanism for waste management

Rajya Sabha Committee on Subordinate Legislation Chairman T. Subbarami Reddy on Sunday expressed unhappiness over the initiatives taken by major industries in the city on waste management for disposal of electronic, plastic and other wastes and not adhering to emission parameters.

During a review meeting with the officials here, he and other members of the committee directed the PSUs to take fool-proof mechanism for waste management and pollution control.

The panel also interacted with representatives from private industries, public sector banks and Central government offices.

Later, he told reporters that they were not fully satisfied with the measures taken by the PSUs to check pollution. Despite rapid industrialisation, the measures initiated to control pollution were not satisfactory.

He said the management of the VPT had said that they had spent Rs.250 crore on modernisation of the port facilities to reduce pollution level. He said despite this, the extent of air pollution was still a grave issue.

The members discussed with the banks natural calamities and adherence to the KYC norms. Referring to counterfeit notes, they wanted a special tab on nationals of Bangladesh and Pakistan involved in fake currency rackets. Mr. Reddy, who earlier visited the Homi Bhabha Caner Hospital and Research Centre at Aganampudi, said it would be completed next year.

He said the hospital would provide free treatment to 10,000 patients per year.