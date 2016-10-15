A view of the road proposed for widening near the Reading Room in the One Town area of Visakhapatnam.—Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

As per Master Plan Jagadamba to Old Post Office road has to be 100-ft wide

Work on the widening of road in One Town from Jagadamba Junction to Old Post Office may begin with an agreement on the width. “The expansion will be taken up uniformly from Jagadamba Junction and it will be 100-foot wide,” says MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. In the Master Plan of VUDA the road has to be 100-foot wide. However, with trader and merchant associations coming out with objections on the uniform width, the process has been hanging fire for a long time now.

The widening work will begin soon with the decision to award double transferable development rights (TDRs) to the affected in the expansion finding a solution, he told The Hindu on Friday. “We thought of launching the work soon after Dasara but it could not be done,” the MLA said.

For those who are losing the most and worst affected in the widening, 30 shops will be constructed at Kurupam Market, he says.

Some traders had gone to court but the petition was dismissed as the issue related to development of the area, he said.

With the expansion the business prospects would widely improve and access provided to the Victoria Government Hospital (VGH) where thousands of deliveries take place every year, he said.

The widening will make it ready for integration with the smart city proposals, the MLA said assuring that the heritage character would be retained. The work of widening the 2.4 km road and that of TDRs, is estimated to cost Rs.400 crore, he says.