Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has incurred a net loss of Rs.1,421 crore during 2015-16. This was confirmed at the 34th Annual General Meeting of the public sector held here on Thursday.

RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P. Madhusudan chaired the meeting attended by Director from the Ministry of Steel Mahabir Prasad.

Mr. Madhusudan told the shareholders that the company achieved a sales turnover of Rs.12,271 crore with a growth of 5 per cent in value and 39 per cent in volume in the previous year.

Drop in prices

The steel prices had dropped to historically low levels during the year due to flooding of market by cheap steel made in China.

Thus, the net realisation was 24 per cent lower than the previous year, severely affecting the finance, resulting in a net loss of Rs.1,421 crore, he stated.

The CMD said that the company had completed its expansion to 6.3 million tonne of liquid steel in 2015-16 and had taken up modernisation of the existing assets to raise its capacity to 7.3 million tonne per annum.

With efforts being focussed on stabilisation of new units, the company is set to register significant growth in production in the coming years.

Focus area

Mr. Madhusudan said RINL was continuously focusing on improving operational efficiencies such as labour productivity, coke rate and specific energy consumption through ramp up of production from expansion units and stabilisation of modernised units.

These along with an increase in high-end value-added steel production would significantly improve the overall performance of the company.

Among others, Directors P.C. Mohapatra, G.B.S. Prasad, D.N. Rao, P. Raychaudhury, independent directors Sunil Gupta, K.M. Padmanabhan, General Manager (F&A) J. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

