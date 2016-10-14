As part of its corporate social responsibility under healthcare, RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant donated an ambulance and an audio-visual system to Visakhapatnam Eye Bank and Research Training Trust (VEBART)-Mohsin Eye Bank on Thursday.

The ambulance was handed over by Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivas Rao and RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P. Madhusudan in the presence of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Omkareswar at Visakha Steel General Hospital, Ukkunagaram.

Mr. Madhusudan reiterated RINL’s emphasis on eye care initiatives under CSR and stated that donating an eye was equivalent to providing a new life.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao and Mr. Omkareshwar lauded RINL’s efforts and the work done by Mohsin Eye Bank in eye care.

The ambulance will be used for spreading awareness among citizens for donation of eyes and collecting corneas from donors. The total cost of the project is Rs 4.82 lakh.

The programme was followed by a brief presentation on the importance of eye donation by Dr. A.V.N. Chetty of Vebart Trust.