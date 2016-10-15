Rich tributes were paid to lyricist Jaladi Raja Rao, popularly known as Jaladi on his fifth death anniversary on Friday. Children of Jaladi and his admirers garlanded the statue of Jaladi on the beach road.

The Jaladi Charitable Trust organised the programme during which Jaladi’s widow Agnesamma, trust chairman Srinivasa Rao and other family members paid floral tributes.

The trust has donated Rs. 1 lakh worth essential commodities to the Bangarutalli Vruddhashramam, Vivekananda Vrudddhashramam and Truth Urban Children Home.