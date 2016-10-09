The 121st birth anniversary of noted painter, novelist, art director and freedom fighter Adavi Bapiraju was celebrated by Adavi Bapiraju Memorial Trust near Police Officers Mess on the Beach Road on Saturday.

Trust president SUN Murthy along with other invitees paid floral tributes to Adavi Bapiraju’s statue.

Setting up of library at various locations across the State, an old age home and a postage stamp on Adavi Bapiraju were some of the demands made by the trust members to promote significant contributions made by Adavi Bapiraju, according to a release issued here on Saturday.