Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee directing the mock rescue and relief operations conducted at Simhachalam Railway Station in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Personnel from National Disaster Response Force, Railway Protection Force, Civil Defence and Scouts and Guides cadets worked in tandem in the mock real-time relief and rescue operations at Simhachalam Railway Station.

The teams led by Senior Divisional Safety Officer AK Moharana in coordination with other Railway departments successfully rescued the ‘injured’ passengers and cleared the tracks and restored traffic in the mock operations on Friday morning.

Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee personally supervised the exercise for preparedness of railway personnel for relief and rescue operations.

Operations, Commercial, Mechanical, Medical, Security, Signal & Telecom, Civil Engineering, Traction Distribution,

Electrical and Personnel departments of the Railway worked alongside the NDRF and Civil Administration in rescuing the passengers involved in the affected coaches, other relief operations and ultimately restoring the normalcy of the track for swift movement of traffic.

The NDRF under the command of Inspector 10 NDRF command Diwakar Singh Ravi along with 35 personnel including a sub-inspector, carrying latest equipment, rushed to the site to create awareness among all the frontline service personnel on how to tackle such situations.