Restoration works going on under the supervision of the State Department of Archaeology and Museums at Thotlakonda in Visakhapatnam. The Harmika atop the Mahastupa can be seen at the 2000-year-old Buddhist heritage site.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Restoration of heritage structures taken upby Archaeology Department

The work on renovation of the Buddhist heritage sites at Thotlakonda and Bavikonda is going on at a brisk pace and is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

The State Department of Archaeology and Museums took up scientific restoration and reconstruction of the heritage structures of the two sites. A Buddhist gallery, interpretation centres, souvenir shop and a luggage room besides amenities like drinking water, snack bar and rest rooms are being provided outside the main heritage structure.

The work was originally scheduled for completion by March this year but was delayed due to various reasons like holding of the International Fleet Review (IFR) early this year and delay in the receipt of funds. “We have received Rs.1 crore for the pending works,” Assistant Director of Archaeology K. Chitti Babu told The Hindu .

“The bricks used in construction at these sites are very large unlike conventional bricks. Large size bricks had been specially ordered and ‘ganugu sunnam’ (a mixture of limestone, clay and egg) is being used to replace the missing and damaged bricks. The brick walls and other structures in ancient constructions used to be held together by ‘ganugu sunnam’ and concrete was not used,” he says. “Pipelines have been laid to carry water all the way up to the top at Bhavikonda while a borewell was dug atop Thotlakonda. At Bhavikonda, plants connected with the life of the Buddha like peepal, banyan, mango, sal, wood apple, rose apple, jack fruit, black berry, bamboo and neem are being planted. Sit-outs would be constructed for monks to meditate under the shade of trees,” Mr. Chitti Babu said.

The Mahastupam along with its five parts, 11 votive stupas and three circular chaityagrihas are some of the structures found here. The vruttakara chaityagriha, with two entrances, one on the east and the other on the west, is unique to this site and has features of Roman architecture.

“Maintenance of the renovated structures is a major issue and the government has to take an early decision on it. Round-the-clock watch and ward staff would be required to prevent thefts and destruction of the structures,” he adds.