Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan with Mala Mahasabha president Mallela Venkat Rao and former IAS officer B. Danam at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Monday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

With their sizeable numbers Malas will play a crucial role along with minorities and a dominant community in the next elections and there will be new alignments in Andhra Pradesh, former MP Chinta Mohan has said.

The new formation would decide who would be the Chief Minister from among Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

Regional parties can not help unite Dalits and that role is meant for national political parties. With the BJP and Left parties expressing themselves in favour of categorisation of Scheduled Castes, Congress is the only party they should support, he told a meeting of Mala Mahasabha here that was opposing categorisation of SCs.

Malas should leave Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy and come back to Congress so that they could play a crucial role, he said.

The issue of categorisation came to the fore once again with MRPS Chief Manda Krishna Madiga agitating for the categorisation of SCs going on a fast at Jantar Mantar recently and getting the support of BJP and CPI(M), Mr. Mohan said. That leaves Congress as the only national party that would oppose categorisation. Since Uttar Pradesh elections were very crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win UP he wanted to declare a war against Pakistan, the former Union Minister said adding he wanted a national issue and that’s why he was highlighting the Uri attack at the BJP national executive meeting of Kerala. A lot will depend on the performance of Mayawati’s BSP and it would decide national politics, he said. He predicted that BJP would lose the UP polls.

The former Union Minister said it would pave the way for secular parties to come to power in 2019 elections defeating Mr. Modi. There were lessons to be learnt from Ms. Mayawati, he felt adding regional parties could not keep Dalits united. The meeting at A U Dr Ambedkar Assembly Hall was organised by Mala Mahasabha opposing the categorisation. Mahasabha president Mallela Krishna Rao and former IAS officer B. Danam were among those who spoke.

