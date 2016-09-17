Regina gears up for Bollywood debut

She will feature in Anees Bazmee’s ‘Aankhen 2’

Actor Regina Cassandra is enjoying the best phase of her career. After her latest film ‘Jo Achyutananda’ received rave reviews, the actor has been on a high. “I did the film against all odds and many people’s apprehensions. When director Srinivas Avasarala narrated the script to me, I had a good laugh. For someone who isn’t that fluent in Telugu, I could comfortably understand the wit and sarcasm and totally trusted the director’s vision,” the actor told The Hindu . Regina was in the city on Saturday to inaugurate the LeJeune Skin Clinic and Hair Transplant Centre. The actor said the character of Jyostna in the film was different and something that she could very well relate to.

“The film was not the usual heroine-romancing-hero type of a role, but a character of an independent modern girl,” said Regina.

While the actor felt that the Telugu film industry is finally breaking the usual stereotypes and formula films with some good projects, most of those films were low budget

“But we should not break the industry into two halves with high budget and low budget films. Good cinema should be appreciated and supported across film industries,” she added. Regina, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Anees Bazmee’s Aankhen 2, will be seen sharing the screen with a big star cast which will include Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Rampal.

Elaborating on how she bagged role in the film, Regina said, “I got a call from the casting agency that happened to see my pictures. The role seemed interesting and coming from the South film industry it was a great opportunity for me.” However, the actor is also cautious about not being one among the many actors in the multi-starrer film. “I am excited about the character of Shanaya I play in the film. It is a performance-oriented role and a challenging one as the character has grey shades,” she said and added that she has always been drawn towards experimental roles. Before the film’s shooting begins early next year, Regina will be working on her Hindi diction.

But as of now, she is focussed on her current projects before her Bollywood entry.

Regina will be seen next in three Tamil films and three Telugu films which include Maa Nagaram, 1945 and Nakshatram.