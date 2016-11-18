When Soham Mukhopadhyay played harmonica through his nostrils for 13 minutes and 26 seconds continuously at Kailasagiri hill, it made people wonder how he was able to belt out melodies using his nose sans any extra effort.

From ‘Hai apna dil to awara’ (Solva Saal) to ‘Kyun ki tum hi ho’ (Aashiqui-2), the teacher-musician was quick enough to change the tracks and offer a new kind of entertainment to Vizagites during his maiden trip to the city.

“I received an encouraging response when I played seven to eight filmy tracks at a stretch. I also had an opportunity to interact with viewers and convince them that music has a tremendous impact on one’s well-being and that we can make healthy choices a way of life by practising harmonica,” he told The Hindu.

Born and brought up in Bardhaman, West Bengal, and working in Vishwa Bharathi Institute, Konta, as a teacher, Mr. Mukhopadhyay’s visit aimed at two aspects. He wants to convey that musicians can stand out by trying something new. The second part is to promote wellness and make the country a non-smoking zone.

Asked whether it is difficult to play mouth organ with nose? Mr. Mukhopadhyay says, “I have been practising yoga since my childhood. Pranayama helped me gain control over breathing. When I picked up the nuances of harmonica at the age of 10 years, it took me a little time to experiment with my nostrils and discover a similar effect.”

The harmonica player, who gained an entry into Online World Record, Assist World Records and Universal Records Forum that conferred him the title ‘Father of ‘Nose’ Monica,’ says that he can play mouth organ for hours.