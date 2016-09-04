Holding the 60-ft long corporate flag high and carrying placards that highlighted the premium growth, policies and investment plans, over 300 employees and agents of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) took out an awareness rally on the Beach Road on Saturday. With the diamond jubilee celebrations of the public sector undertaking spread out for the entire year, starting from September 1, 2016 to August 31, 2017, Visakhapatnam division of LIC of India comprising Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts is organising a host of events.

Distribution of furniture worth Rs.25,000 to 20 schools, blood donation camps, felicitation of 500 meritorious students across three districts are some of the events lined up in future.

Participating in the rally, flagged off by GVMC Commissioner M. Harinarayanan, senior divisional manager of K. Muralidar said: “LIC invested Rs.65,500 crore in various infrastructure development activities across Andhra Pradesh. In terms of volume and first premium income earned as on August 15 in South Central Zone (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka), Visakhapatnam division stands as No.1 and occupies 11 position in the national level. This financial year, the division has so far sold 90,000 policies and collected Rs.100 crore premium.”

President of LIC of India employees union M. Kameswari said: “LIC is like a mother to us. Like the insurance policies that provide cover to the clients, the organisation has been ensuring our (employees) security and growth as well. We are against the privatisation of insurance sector and hope that it will never be taken up by the government.”