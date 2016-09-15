The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has received the Rajbhasha Keerti Puraskar for 2015-16. CMD of VSP P. Madhusudhan received the award from President Pranab Mukherjee at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on the occasion of Hindi Divas on Wednesday. VSP was selected for the award for effective implementation of the official language Hindi in its head quarters as well as its marketing and liaison offices throughout the country, according to a press release.

Mr. Madhusudhan said the award at national level reflected the company’s commitment towards effective implementation of the official language and congratulated the steel plant collective.

VSP has also bagged first prize in the “C” region for its Quarterly Hindi Magazine “Sugandh”. Director (personnel) G.B.S. Prasad received the award.