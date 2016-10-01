With reports of water receding from the fields since Thursday and not much of rain having been reported on Friday, the situation in the district after heavy rains that were experienced for the last many days, is improving, Collector Pravin Kumar said.

Enumeration of the loss of crop would commence after the water totally receded. The verification would be done by a team consisting of Village Revenue Officer, Agriculture Extension Officer and local people’s representatives.

How the enumeration done would also be discussed with the farmers, he said.

Since the area of inundation is 7,577 hectares only the enumeration is expected to be completed within a day, Mr. Pravin Kumar told reporters.

Paddy crop was the most affected in the area, accounting for 98 per cent. A total of 21,346 farmers in 86 villages were affected.

The quantity of water being released from Raiwada reservoir has been reduced. It is now 600 cusecs only per day compared to more than 2500 cusecs released during the previous days. In the Tandava reservoir a cushion of five feet is being maintained. It has an inflow of 1800 cusecs.