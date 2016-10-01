‘Quota for Kapus will not affect other BCs’

Efforts on for socio-economic development of the community: Ganta

The objective of the government is to provide reservations to members of the Kapu community without affecting other Backward Castes (BCs), Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said.

At a meeting organised by the Kapu Welfare Corporation at Anakapalle near here on Friday, the Minister called upon the people not to believe rumours that inclusion of Kapus in the BC list would affect the quota of other BCs. He said that the government was taking steps for the social and economic development of Kapus as it had promised in the election manifesto.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that N. Chinarajappa, who belongs to the Kapu caste, was given the post of Deputy Chief Minister and the Kapu Corporation was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to the economically backward persons belonging to the Kapu caste.

The Justice Manjunath Commission was constituted to provide reservations to Kapus after a scientific study. It had already toured some districts to study the social and economic backwardness of the Kapus.

He said a two-acre land had been allotted for construction of the Kapu Sankshema Bhavan near the Health City at Arilova at a cost of Rs. 2 crore and the Chief Minister would lay foundation for it soon.

Responding to Anakapalle MP M. Srinivasa Rao’s request, he said that efforts would also be made to construct another building for Kapus at Anakapalle.

Kapu Corporation Chairman Ch. Ramanujayya said that the corporation had extended loans to the tune of Rs.850 crore to 50 lakh Kapus so far. The government would initiate measures for inclusion of Kapus in the BC list based on the commission’s report. Care would be taken not to disturb the existing quota for other BCs.

The Minister handed over a cheque for Rs.5.02 crore for provision of loans to Kapu beneficiaries in the Anakapalle Parliamentary constituency.

MLC Pappala Chalapathi Rao, MLAs Satyanarayana Murthy, Peela Govind Satyanarayana, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, K.S.N.S. Raju, and Vangalapudi Anita were present.