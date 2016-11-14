The 250-year-old Government Queen Mary’s High School will be recognised as a heritage building as soon as the repair works get completed.

The school restoration work is expected to be taken up at a cost of Rs.52 lakh and as per the suggestions made by the Architecture Committee of INTACH, Bengaluru.

With Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu already agreed to contribute a sum of Rs.10 lakh towards the endeavour, the repair work of the heritage building is expected to begin shortly. “A major part of the ceiling developed cracks and the roofs started leaking. The situation became worse when cyclone Hudhud had hit the coast two years ago. There is a need to revamp the ceiling and flooring and bring back the lost sheen of the premises,” said Esther Hethzibah, in-charge Headmistress of the school.

Sources said a team of engineers have already visited the premises and the heritage structure is all set to don a fresh look in near future.