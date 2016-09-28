Women should focus on education as degrees would only get them employment, MLC and Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women Commission Nannapaneni Rajakumari said on Tuesday.

Addressing students at a symposium on ‘Strategies of women progress in view of smart cities’ at Mrs. A.V.N. College, organised jointly by the Department of Telugu and Women’s Indian Association, she said: “The post of an MLA and MLC or even a minister is temporary. But the education one acquires continues to remain for the rest of the life. In the modern world, technology and sophistication are growing. But at the same time, certain undesirable trends are also on the rise.” Referring to the growing atrocities against women, Mrs. Rajakumari said social evils such as child marriage, domestic violence and harassment at workplace continue to exist even though women empowerment has taken a giant leap across the fields.

She said education should make women disciplined and that they should develop a mature personality to lead purposeful lives. Defining the concept of smart city, Mrs. Rajakumari said citizens should be imparted quality education at affordable fees.

The session was held to mark the 82nd birthday celebrations of vice-chairperson of the college Indrani Jagga Row. Professor of Department of English, Andhra University S. Prasannasri was present. Correspondent of the college Adeep Bhanoji Row said the 155-year-old college continue to be a ragging-free campus.