The project site of NTPC Pudimadaka Super Thermal Power Plant at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam.— Photo: K.R. Deepak

Work on 4x1000 megawatt NTPC Pudimadaka Super Thermal Power Project is likely to gain pace once the Ministry of Coal finalises the Policy for Long-term Coal Linkage.

Work on the ultra-modern project envisaged with an investment of about Rs.26,500 crore – the largest single investment post bifurcation in Andhra Pradesh will be launched after getting green nod from the Ministry of Environment and Forests. MoEF is awaiting details on coal linkage.

The tendering process, which is kept on hold, will be revived once long-term coal linkage is finalised.

The project, located about 60 km from here, was originally conceived to generate power by importing coal. However, due to Government of India’s decision to encourage power generation to curtail foreign exchange expenditure with domestic coal, the project is being redesigned.

“We will launch work on a fast-track mode once we get long-term coal linkage and clearance from MoEF,” NTPC-Pudimadaka Group General Manager P.S. Radhakrishnan told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The coal requirement will be around 15 to 16 million tonnes per annum. NTPC is making preparation to ensure 100 per cent ash utilisation for construction work and exports. The coal will be supplied by Eastern Coalfields Ltd from Ranigunj coalfield. Ranigunj block is estimated to have high-grade deposits amounting to 63 million tonnes.

Desalination plant

The entire requirement for cooling water system as well as sweet water will be met from the sea by setting up a desalination plant.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the plant would have a capacity of 38 million litres per day. The project would install latest technologies for high efficiency and less pollution.

As part of project, gas insulated switch yard will be set up. This is stated to be one of the special features of the project and the main advantage of the switch yard is that it will occupy half the space compared to conventional switch yard.

