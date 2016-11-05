Director of Centre for Policy Studies A. Prasanna Kumar sharing a lighter moment with Central Information Commissoiner Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu at a workshop in Visakhapatnam on Friday.—Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

RTI a powerful tool to fight against injustice, says Madabhushi Sridhar

It is impossible to eliminate corruption that has been deeply rooted in the country. However, one can make an effort to prevent it by questioning the system and procedures, seeking transparency and accountability of the government, Information Commissioner at the Central Information Commission Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu said.

He was addressing the gathering at a workshop organised jointly by Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Visakhapatnam Port Trust and Centre for Policy Studies on the role of RTI in public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption to mark the Vigilance Awareness Week, on Friday.

Prof. Sridhar mentioned that sensitising people on Right to Information (RTI) and creating awareness on the subject will go a long way in promoting public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption. “Secrecy in the system breeds corruption. Those who cast their vote have every right to know about the candidate whom they prefer to represent them in the election. Political corruption has a serious impact on democratic governance. Therefore, care should be taken to strengthen public participation by questioning the system,” he emphasised.

Pointing out that the media is focusing more on high-level corruption, Mr. Sridhar said donation given to private schools as part of the fee structure without any receipt should also be brought to light.

Indicating that public participation works as an effective monitoring mechanism to curb corruption, he said that RTI acts as a powerful tool to fight against injustice.

Director of Centre for Policy Studies A. Prasanna Kumar defined corruption as low-cost and high yielding business. He said corruption has been institutionalised in the country and there was no appropriate mechanism in place to control the same.

Chief Vigilance Officer of DCI V.V.S. Sreenivas said the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ concludes on Saturday. Apart from awareness programmes, he said that flash mob and painting competition were also held.

In the morning Collector in-charge T. Baburao Naidu flagged off a vigilance awareness walk on beach road, organised by DCI and VPT. Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand, Chief Commissioner of Customs C. Rajendiran, Deputy Chairamn of VPT P.L Haranadh and others were present. Mr. Sreenivas administered integrity pledge to participants.