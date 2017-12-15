Property tax: special notices issued

more-in

As a part of improving tax revenue, 35.000 under-assessed or residential properties converted to commercial use have been identified all over the city and for 11,000 special notices have been issued, Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan has said. Besides, efforts were also being made to bring vacant sites under vacant land tax net, he told reporters here.

Owners of such sites had to come forward and co-operate by submitting documents as in some cases owners were either abroad or in other cities, he said. So far ₹10 crore had been realised and GVMC had a target of collecting ₹20 crore from VLT, he said.

VLT had to be paid and GVMC would consider legal aspects too to ensure its realisation, he said.

Of the ₹ 222 crore property tax target, including arrears, so far ₹157 crore had been collected. He appealed to people to pay the property tax for the second half-year by December-end and avoid penalty.