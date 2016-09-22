Installing statue of a great personality should not remain as a formality but the statue and approach to it must be taken care of, felt activists of the AIDWA city committee on Wednesday when the 154th birth anniversary of writer Gurajada Appa Rao was celebrated. The statue of Gurajada is placed on a high pedestal and it is very difficult, particularly for women, to reach the statue and garland it, secretary of city unit of AIDWA R.N. Madhavi. She and other members of AIDWA had to climb a precariously placed ladder to reach the statue and garland it.

Students pay homage

Students of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan assembled near the bust of the great writer at the Gurajada Kalakshetram and offered floral tributes.

Students of Ramakrishna School near NAD junction at a function organised in the school premises, celebrated Gurajada’s birth anniversary.