Mythili, secretary, Diabetic Child Society, and others along with children affected by diabetes at a camp organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Parents of many children, suffering from diabetes, see a ray of hope in the face of darkness, thanks to the Diabetic Child Society, floated by endocrinologists K. Dileep Kumar, A. Mythili and a few others.

They recalled their experiences at a camp organised by the society for ‘children with diabetes’ here on Sunday.

E. Lakhsmi of Govindupuram village of Laveru mandal in Srikakulam district, grew emotional and broke down when she recalled how doctors gave up hope when her 11-month-old daughter Devisri went into coma for 10 days. “Dileep Sir (Dr. Dileep Kumar) diagnosed the problem and reassured me that Devisri could lead a normal life with proper medication and diet.

Harita lost all hope when her son was diagnosed with diabetic at the age of 3. “His glucose levels are now under control and we have gained confidence that he could lead a normal life,” she said.

“My daughter cannot talk and suffers from epilepsy. She was diagnosed as diabetic. She points to her stomach with her hand to indicate that she is hungry and extends her shoulder asking for an injection, when she feels exhausted,” said a young father.

Diabetic at the age of 8

M. Srinivasa Rao, who executes private construction works, got the shock of his life when his daughter Sai Harini was found to be suffering from diabetes, when she was 8. He now ensures that he takes up works within a radius of 5-km to attend to her in any emergency.

D. Ashrita, who is presently doing MBBS II-year in Andhra Medical College, was diagnosed with diabetes, when she was five years old. Her father D.V. Satyanarayana, a software engineer, was then working in the USA.

“The treatment and follow-up methods in the US are very systematic”, she recalled.

“Subsequently, we returned to India and I did my schooling and college studies in Visakhapatnam. I was interested in doing medicine from my childhood and now want to specialise in endocrinology. I came to know of Dr. Mythili and the good work being done by her and did a research project on ‘Self Management of Type-I diabetes’ under her guidance,” Ms. Ashrita said.

She does not see diabetes as a barrier for studies.

“The only thing I faced was the words of sympathy from classmates and friends at school. They used to say: ‘Already a diabetic’. Diabetics can lead normal life provided they make lifestyle changes and ensure proper diet and regular exercise,” she added.