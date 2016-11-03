The Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Association (APPSA) has appealed to the Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao to scrap the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) pattern, introduced in A.P. schools and revert to the old pattern of assessment.

“The Minister had assured that he would solve the problem, when we met him in the city recently and submitted a memorandum”, said APPSA State chairman KSN Murthy.

APPSA district president B. Mani Kumar, general secretaries B.V. Murali Manohar and R. Srinivas and treasurer Ch. V. R. Murthy were also in the delegation, which met the HRD Minister.

The CCE pattern has turned out to be the bane of students, teachers and managements of small private schools as well as government schools, Mr. Murthy said.

The recent SA-1 (Summative Assessment-1) examinations, which is the like the ‘quarterly examination’ in the past, has revealed the problems in the implementation of the new system.

Under the common examination process, the question papers have to be collected by teachers from a ‘common paper distribution centre’ one hour before the examination every day.

The distribution of examination papers was not done as per the indent in some districts and the schools were asked to make photocopies. All schools do not have photocopier machines. Delays were occurring in the distribution of question papers to the students.

The conduct of two examinations each day has turned out to be taxing for students.

In the past, the assessment of students used to be done through quarterly, half-yearly and annual examinations. Only 7th class and 10th class have common (public) examinations.

The earlier system used to give greater scope to teachers to call the students, show them their answer scripts and tell them where they went wrong.

“Common examinations for 7th and 9th or 8th and 9th apart from 10th being a common examination, would solve the problem,” he added.