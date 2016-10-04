The ‘Pratibha Award Scholarship’ for students who had done exceedingly well in the SSC-2016 public examination will be presented at a function to be organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal Ground in Vijayawada on October 15.
Headmasters should take the responsibility of sending the selected students, accompanied by a teacher, to the function, according to District Education Officer M. Venkata Krishna Reddy. They can contact K. Ravi Kumar, Deputy Education Officer, Vijayawada, on his mobile No. 99590 77678 for details.
