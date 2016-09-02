The maiden joint disaster management exercise, Prakampana (‘cyclone’ in Sanskrit), aimed at synchronising resources and efforts of all agencies involved in disaster management, concluded at the Maritime Warfare Centre in Naval Dockyard on Thursday.

The three-day exercise was conducted by the Eastern Naval Command in liaison with the Central and State authorities. Delivering the closing address, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral S.V. Bhokare complimented all the stakeholders, especially the State Disaster Management Authority.