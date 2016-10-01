“Right diagnosis and right clinical management important”

The mosquito-born dengue fever has struck the district and the positive cases recorded have crossed 700 with one reported death in the city.

With incessant rain still continuing in the district and city, the administration and medical experts feel that it is time to gear up to face the worst.

According to Dr. Sugandhi of A.S. Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, people need not fear about the disease. It is as normal as any viral disease, but what is important is right diagnosis at the right time and right clinical management.

Symptoms

The dengue incubation period varies from 1 week to 15 days and about 10 days of illness.

The basic symptoms are high fever, pain in the muscles, bones and joints, chills, rash or red spots or flushing, vomiting, lack of appetite and pain in the back of the eyes.

If one experiences such symptoms then he or she should immediately rush to a physician and on his advice get the CBC (complete blood count) and the dengue test done, said District Malaria Officer Prasad Rao.

Early referral and diagnosis is the key to cure this disease, he added.

According to Dr. Sugandhi, post-fever stage is the most critical stage. “If diagnosed and treated on time, there is no need for even admitting a patient into a hospital. But the post-fever stage needs to be managed properly. This is when the fluid imbalances in the body take place.

According to her, the normal platelet count is 1.5 lakh to 4.5 lakh per microlitre of blood. But the critical phase occurs when the count drops to 10,000 or below. A count below 10,000 may cause haemorrhage, said Dr. Sugandhi.

Dengue is caused by the Arbovirus transmitted by female Aedes mosquitoes that breed in domestic and peri-domestic environments.

Sanitation and hygiene within the house and surroundings can keep the disease at bay, as the larvae breeds in rainwater collected in flower pots, overhead tanks, plastic containers and even in water coolers, said DMHO Sarojini Devi.

Giving a few tips, Mr. Prasad Rao said one must make sure there was no stagnant water in and around the house. “Get the blocked drains cleaned. Empty the water from air coolers, old refrigerators that do not have the defrost system.