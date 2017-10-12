Poster released

VPT Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu releasing a poster on Visakhapatnam Impact 2017 to create awareness on jobs in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: arranged

more-in

Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu on Wednesday released a poster on Visakhapatnam Impact 2017.

In association with VPT, the Lions Clubs International District 316A is organising Visakhapatnam Impact 2017 programme from October 20 to 22 at Port Kalavani Auditorium for the benefit of the degree and PG students and unemployed youth, for better opportunity of jobs, skill development and performance in education field.

Noted persons including Prof. Pattabhi Ram, Dr. Yandamuri Veerendranath, D.V.S. Raju (Ramesh) and trainers in different fields under the leadership of Gampa Nageshwer Rao and D.S.S.V. Varma, Lions District Governor 316A, will attend.