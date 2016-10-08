Water Transport Workers Federation of India, affiliated to CITU, has opposed the Major Port Authorities Bill 2016.

Federation general secretary T. Narendra Rao said many sections and clauses in the final draft bill hosted on the website of the Ministry of Shipping were contradictory to the recommendations of some of the Parliamentary Committees on “port structural changes” and “major ports’ modernisation.”

Mr. Rao expressed apprehensions over use of port land and buildings, selling and leasing out of port lands to private parties, contracts by port authorities, appointment of private contractors and contract employees and officers, power to raise loans, among other, as they were not properly addressed in the draft bill.

He said it was evident from the draft that the government had decided to replace “port trusts” with “port authorities” and “board of trustees” with “board of management” and it would ultimately lead to privatisation of major ports.