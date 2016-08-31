The State government will bring out a policy on affordable housing involving builders to accelerate housing projects, Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker has said.

The group of ministers constituted to work out the policy would meet in a few days and discuss the suggestions made by builders and recommend it to the Cabinet for approval, he said at a meeting with representatives of CREDAI on Tuesday.

Stating that 10 reputed national-level builders had come forward, he said sites were identified at Anandapuram, Munagapaka, Achyutapuram mandals.

Others builders will also be involved in the projects.