Five-year-old Muskan was playing near her house at Pedagantyada area on Saturday night when an unidentified person abducted her, according to New Port Inspector Nageswara Rao.

The accused sped away with the girl on his scooty at around 8.30 pm to 8.45pm.

Parents of the girl approached the police at around 9.15pm and had lodged a complaint.

The police immediately swung into action immediately and traced the girl near Kanithi road.

On noticing police the driver left the girl and ran away, say police.

The girl’s father is a driver.