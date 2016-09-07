A special team from the Duvvada Police Station raided the house of a realtor by name Karanam Nageswara Rao alias KNR in Gajuwaka area, on Tuesday, and seized land documents, which he had allegedly acquired by duping the farmers of Peda Nudupuru village.

According to Simhadri Naidu, Station House Officer (SHO) of Duvvada Police Station, the realtor acquired the land from about 22 farmers, who owned lands in the AP Medical Technology Zone area at Peda Nudupuru near Pedagantyada.

The realtor had entered into a lease agreement a couple of years ago with the farmers and took possession of the land, when the land was being surveyed for the APMTZ.

According to Mr. Simhadri Naidu, the realtor had paid around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000, to each of the farmers and had promised to pay Rs. 6 lakh per acre, in the event of acquisition of the land by the government. “Believing him the farmers had signed the lease document,” said the Inspector.

Later, about a couple of months ago and after the survey was completed, the government declared to pay Rs. 12 lakh per acre, and a notice to that effect was also put up at the local MRO office.

After seeing the notice, the farmers demanded the return of the land and cancellation of the lease agreement, as they felt that they were being cheated by the realtor.

When the accused did not budge, the farmers lodged a complaint at Duvvada Police Station and based on a court order, the police conducted a raid on the premises of the realtor and seized a few documents. Meanwhile, the realtor reportedly about two days ago, had lodged a complaint at Gajuwaka Police station that he was being threatened by some former naxalites.