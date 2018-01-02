Police foil murder plan, arrest four of gang

more-in

The Kancharapalem police on Sunday foiled the murder plan and arrested four members of gang and seized the sharp-edged weapons from their possession at Gnanapuram in the city.

As per the police, Lanka Vinay, resident of Golla Kancharapalem and Palla Lokesh alias Puli, had some rivalry for the last few years. About three months ago, Vinay and his friends attacked Lokesh near a bar in Marripalem, but Lokesh managed to escape and a taxi driver was killed in the attack.

Vinay was arrested, but he was released on bail and since then had been threatening Lokesh. Unable to bear the regular threats, Lokesh decided to eliminate Vinay and hatched a plan to bump him off during New Year revelry. He contacted his friends Shankar Goud alias Pilli Kallu Shankar, Gudlu Vinod Kumar and Ambati Madhusudan Rao and formed a gang. The gang members then purchased sharp-edged weapons. But the City Task Force team that had them on their radar sensed the plot and alerted the Kancharapalem police. Kancharapalem police raided the house of Lokesh and nabbed four persons on Sunday night and seized the weapons.