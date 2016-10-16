The four-member gang including a woman that committed two robberies being presented before the media by the police in Visakhapatnam.—Photo: K.R. Deepak

With the arrest of a four-member gang, including a woman, the Pendurthi police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the robbery case at Simhapuri colony in Pendurthi area on September 3.

The woman, who works as a part-time beautician in Gajuwaka area, was allegedly the brain behind the crime. The gang was reportedly involved in another case, at Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district in which it robbed the woman’s grandmother of gold ornaments. The entire quantity of stolen gold ornaments weighing 216 grams, including six grams of gold ornaments robbed at Nellimarla was recovered.

Poosarla Harish (25), Gorla Chandrasekhar (19) and Tamarana Atchutarao (22) of Rolugunta area and Yajjupurapu Damayanti (28) were arrested.

For about two weeks the police were clueless about the crime at Simhapuri colony and then picking up bits and pieces of information, a team led by DCP Ravi Kumar Murthy, ACP Govindrajulu and Inspector Shanmukha Rao, zeroed in on the culprits.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police A.S. Khan, Damayanti befriended Harish and they hatched a plan to commit robberies to lead a lavish life. She is married to a casual employee of VSP and has two children, but developed an illicit relationship with Harish and they formed a gang by roping in Chandrasekhar and Atchutarao.

The three male members are allegedly involved in ganja smuggling in the past.

The gang committed its first crime at Nellimarla on Sept. 1 and on Sept. 3, robbing Padma Naga Venkata Lakshmi at her house in Pendurthi.

Mr. Ravi Kumar Murthy said Damayanti had acquaintance with Ms. Padma and was also aware that she owned many gold ornaments. She sent the three others to rob the victim.

“Based on information provided by the watchman of the apartment and call data register of the victim, we caught the gang”, he said. On Sept. 3, Damayanti had called Padma about eight times to confirm whether she was alone at home, and later stopped calling. This aroused suspicion and we worked on the lead,” said the DCP.