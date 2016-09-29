The Bheemunipatnam police have solved the mystery surrounding the suspicious death of 63-year-old Ch. Yesudas, whose badly charred body was discovered at an isolated spot at Kallivanipalem area under Bheemunipatnam police station limits, on September 14.

The police confirmed that it was a case of murder and arrested the deceased’s wife Chukka Vijayamaala (46), son Chukka Peter Bhushan Kumar (21), final-year B. Tech student, both residents of Akkayyapalem, and Rajyavardhan (21), friend of Peter and resident of Allipuram, for allegedly committing the murder.

Speaking to The Hindu , ADCP (Admin) A.V. Venkateswara Rao, said “initially we had difficulty in identifying the body, but based on a few clues such as half-burnt ID card at the spot, we identified the deceased as Ch. Yesudas, an ex-serviceman.” According to the ADCP, Yesudas married Vijayamala in 1994 and they had two sons. While one son died at an early age, other son 21-year old Peter Bhushan Kumar is pursuing final-year engineering.

Yesudas had been harassing Vijayamala demanding transfer of her property around 300 sq yards of plot on his name. Both mother and son were vexed with his harassment and had planned to eliminate him.