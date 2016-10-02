Traffic between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha came to a standstill in the border area of the district following a 12-hour bandh observed in seven Odisha districts bordering Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, in protest against the Polavaram irrigation project. According to reports from Sileru, vehicles going towards Malkangiri in Odisha did not cross the border and no vehicle came towards Andhra from this Odisha district. The bandh was observed in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawrangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapathi and Phulbani districts of Odisha in response to a call given by the ruling Biju Janata Dal. Odisha has raised objections over the Polavaram project, which the Union government declared as a national project, and in the recent developments announced that it would take care of its total expenditure, claiming that it would lead to submergence of a vast area in Odisha and displace many people.