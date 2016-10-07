GVMC makes proposals under the five-year Amrut

Taking advantage of the existing infrastructure, the GVMC plans to connect more households to individual tap connections under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut).

Most of the proposals made by the GVMC under the five-year Amrut pertained to water supply and underground drainage, it was learnt.

The total amount proposed to be spent during 2015-16 is Rs.150 crore. However, after initial spade work the stage is set for calling for tenders now.

Of the 4.75 lakh households, 2.75 lakh have tap connections.

It is proposed to connect 75,000 households with individual taps and provide semi-bulk connections to 3,600 apartment compexes.

Of the connections proposed, the maximum of 14,000 are proposed in Zone VI comprising Gopalaptnam, Sujatanagar and Pendurthi areas. It is followed by 10,000 each for Zone IV and V and 7,000 for Zone I.

The Detailed Project Report had been readied and the State government had accorded sanction and issued the GO, it was learnt.

Tenders had been called for and technical bids opened.

The agency would be decided after opening of the financial bids, sources said.

In the next phase, Rs.57 crore would be spent of which Rs.41 crore was on household connections and Rs.10 crore on drainage.

While reservoirs and trunk main lines taken up as a part of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission would come handy for providing the household connections, infrastructure required, like distributing lines and pipelines linking them to houses would also be met from Amrut funds, it was learnt.

However, with the population crossing 10 lakh, GVMC will get only 33 per cent of the funds from the Centre under Amrut and the rest of the project cost has to be borne by the State government and GVMC.

Maximum of 14,000 are proposed in Zone VI comprising Gopalapatnam, Sujatanagar, Pendurthi