Plan to create marketplace for DWCRA products

Minister for Women Empowerment Paritala Sunitha said on Tuesday efforts were afoot to create a permanent marketplace for entrepreneurs associated with DWCRA products and provide them a regular source of income.

After the inauguration of the Sale of Articles of Rural Artisan Societies Fair (SARAS)–2017 organised by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty at the Andhra University Engineering Grounds, the Minister said self-help group members from Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam earn ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 a day by selling their crafts and products at the bazaar.

“What makes such initiative more eventful is when the SHG members come forward to share their success stories and how income thus generated aids in lending financial support to their family and help their children pursue their education,” said Ms. Sunitha.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the bazaar brings several self-help groups to a single platform to market their products, allowing them to learn marketing strategies. “This apart, the initiative to facilitate permanent market space for DWCRA products will be taken forward after discussing with the officials concerned. Initially, we are planning to set up 30 permanent stalls to cater to DWCRA products.”

Visitors from various neighbourhoods arrived at the venue to browse home decor, jute products, food items, saris and accessories put up at 300 stalls.

Besides reflecting images of rural lifestyle, new concepts of Kondapalli toys such as ‘seemantham set’ and the annual exercise of sun-dried crispies form a part of the exhibits at one of the counters set up by entrepreneurs from Kondapalli. Joint Collector G. Srijana, ZP Chairperson Lalam Bhavani, MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana and Peela Govinda Satyanarayana were present.